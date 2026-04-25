Cyclists continue push for path along western span of Bay Bridge despite high price tag

The ability to get around the Bay Area by bicycle has become a major focus of transportation planners, but there has always been one major roadblock: the western span of the Bay Bridge.

There is a plan to fill that gap, but it comes with a hefty price tag. On Saturday, the cycling community turned out to keep the dream alive.

A group of about 100 cyclists met at the West Oakland BART station on Saturday morning. Their destination was the Bay Bridge to nowhere, or at least that's how it feels to them.

"It's the most important and largest gap in the Bay Area active transportation network," said Robert Prinze, advocacy director for Bike East Bay. "It's not a matter of if it will happen, but when. And the more awareness that we can raise about that gap and the need to complete it, the sooner it will happen."

"There's a growing movement," said Iman Sylvain with the Rails to Trails Conservancy. "There's also an attack from the federal government against this infrastructure. They're against building out bike lanes. In fact, they're tearing out bike lanes in many communities. So, we need more than ever right now for constituents, for community members, to say that this is something that we prioritize."

So, they took off on an excursion from West Oakland to the current end of the road, at Yerba Buena Island.

The new eastern span of the Bay Bridge opened in 2013, with the adjoining bike and pedestrian path about a year later. That gets cyclists to Treasure Island, where they can take a ferry to the city, but advocates want to be able to go the full route.

Caltrans and the Metropolitan Transportation Commission have a plan in place called the "Bay Bridge Skyway" that would add two lanes, hanging on either side of the structure, one for bikes and pedestrians, the other for bridge maintenance. But it won't be cheap, and an MTC representative was on hand to give the cyclists a gentle reality check.

"We haven't lost sight, you know, of the future," MTC's Gavin Lohry told the cyclists. "It would be great to have something on the west span. But it is at least a $500 million project. It is extremely expensive. There's no path forward for funding it right now. So, we are excited to be making these improvements. We'll make it a useful path once it happens, but currently we're still waiting to see what happens with that."

Actually, the price has gone up since 2013 and Caltrans now expects the cost to be well in excess of $700 million. Where that kind of money would come from is anybody's guess, but the cycling community is determined to hold transportation leaders to their commitments.

Lohry said there is work underway to create the path's access points that would be necessary on both ends of the western span. Despite the lack of funding, cyclist David Glaser said he remains optimistic because every big project in the Bay Area seems to be impossible at one time or another.

"There are people that are really trying to make it happen," said Glaser. "So, I think because of that, it is going to happen eventually. Because that's the way things are in the Bay Area."