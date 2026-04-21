Burst water main floods Bay Bridge lanes in Treasure Island tunnel
A water main break in the Treasure Island tunnel of the San Francisco-Oakland Bay Bridge has flooded some eastbound lanes just ahead of the afternoon commute Tuesday.
The California Highway Patrol said in a traffic alert at 1:43 p.m. that the water main break above the eastbound lanes inside the tunnel prompted the closure of the number 4 and 5 lanes.
Caltrans and the San Francisco Fire Department were at the scene attempting to resolve the incident, the CHP said.
This is a breaking news update. More information to be added as available.