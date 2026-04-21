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Burst water main floods Bay Bridge lanes in Treasure Island tunnel

By
Carlos E. Castañeda
Senior Editor, News & Social Media
Carlos E. Castañeda is a senior editor of news and social media for CBS Bay Area.
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Carlos E. Castañeda

/ CBS San Francisco

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A water main break in the Treasure Island tunnel of the San Francisco-Oakland Bay Bridge has flooded some eastbound lanes just ahead of the afternoon commute Tuesday.

The California Highway Patrol said in a traffic alert at 1:43 p.m. that the water main break above the eastbound lanes inside the tunnel prompted the closure of the number 4 and 5 lanes.

Caltrans and the San Francisco Fire Department were at the scene attempting to resolve the incident, the CHP said.

Bay Bridge Treasure Island flooding
California Highway Patrol and San Francisco Fire Department units at the scene of flooding inside the Treasure Island tunnel on the San Francisco-Oakland Bay Bridge, April 21, 2026. California Highway Patrol

This is a breaking news update. More information to be added as available.

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