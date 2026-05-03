Bay Bridge traffic snarled as authorities impound dozens of dirt bikes involved in bridge takeover

The eastbound lanes of the Bay Bridge were blocked Sunday evening after a large group of dirt bikers and ATV riders took over the bridge, authorities said.

The California Highway Patrol said the group drove across the bridge and entered San Francisco, where they drove around the city streets. They then got back onto the Bay Bridge to head east, but were met by authorities.

Authorities said they stopped all traffic in order to prevent the riders from escaping. The CHP said all the riders abandoned their bikes on the bridge and took off running.

Two people were arrested and authorities were in the process of impounding up to 60 dirt bikes and quads.

The Oakland Fire Department said it rescued one person who jumped into the water in an attempt to evade police.

All eastbound lanes were blocked for a time, causing a traffic delay in San Francisco.

In March, San Francisco police seized dozens of bikes when they entered the bridge in an attempt to take over the bridge.