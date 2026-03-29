85 bikes seized, riders cited during Bay Bridge take over attempt, CHP says

Dozens of bikes were seized and dozens of people were cited when authorities said they entered the Bay Bridge in an attempt to take over the bridge on Saturday.

The California Highway Patrol said its officers were alerted by the San Francisco Police Department that a large group of bicyclists was riding through the streets recklessly and were believed to be heading to the Bay Bridge, with the intent of taking over the bridge.

The San Francisco Police Department said its real-time investigations center conducted surveillance on the group, providing updates on their whereabouts. The riders were seen riding directly at moving vehicles, swerving in and out of traffic and coming dangerously close to pedestrians on city streets, CHP said.

The group entered the bridge by riding the wrong way up the Harrison Street off-ramp, where they were met by officers from the CHP and police department, the CHP said. Officers prevented the group from entering the Bay Bridge and from turning around and returning to the city.

"What we saw yesterday was not harmless fun," said CHP San Francisco Area Captain Tim McCollister in a statement. "Riding the wrong way on the freeway poses a serious danger not only to cyclists but also to the motoring public traveling at freeway speeds."

CHP said 85 people were detained and cited for riding a bike on the freeway. They all were released. CHP added that 85 bikes were seized.