Oakland police chief warns of more arrests after dirt bikes take over Bay Bridge

Police in Oakland released additional details and vowed more arrests would be made, after dozens of riders on ATVs and dirt bikes took over the Bay Bridge on Sunday.

On Monday, interim police chief James Beere announced the arrests of nine people in connection with the takeover, after investigating the group responsible for about two months. The department's operation involved more than 100 officers from multiple units.

Beere said Sunday's incident began when the group stopped at a location in San Leandro and then proceeded to a park in East Oakland where the bikes were offloaded.

"We were constantly surveilling them and we had undercover officers nearby," the chief said.

The group began driving through East Oakland to Lake Merritt. After officers received complaints, the group was seen in Berkeley, before returning to Oakland and continuing into San Francisco.

According to San Francisco Police Chief Derrick Lew, who also spoke at the briefing, the group arrived in San Francisco around 4:45 p.m. and was seen in downtown and the Ingleside districts.

"They quickly overwhelmed intersections and caused great risk to public safety," Lew said.

Police in San Francisco coordinated with officers in Oakland and the California Highway Patrol. About 45 minutes later, the group traveled towards the East Bay on the Bay Bridge, where they were intercepted by authorities.

"This is an example of coming together and working in unison to truly make sure we are providing the safest environment to all communities within the Bay Area," said Steve Ramos, Golden Gate Division Chief of the CHP.

Dirt bikes and ATVs seized following a takeover on the Bay Bridge on May 3, 2026. Oakland Police Department

One of the suspects had jumped into the water before being taken into custody, according to Beere. Police did not release the names of those arrested.

Beere said 77 dirt bikes and ATVs were recovered. Of the nine people arrested on Sunday, five were on misdemeanors and four were on felonies. Two firearms were also recovered.

In addition to the arrests made Sunday, Beere said two suspected of promoting the event were arrested on Friday.

The chief also warned participants of the takeover who were able to flee that they will be held accountable.

"There are going to be more arrests. If you made it away yesterday, just expect a knock at your door," he said.

Beere said the seized ATVs and dirt bikes had an estimated value of $200,000 and that he hoped to get the vehicles destroyed.