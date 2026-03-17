CHP seizes 16 vehicles linked to holiday season sideshow on Bay Bridge

The California Highway Patrol announced that more than a dozen vehicles have been seized in connection with a sideshow that took place on the Bay Bridge over the Christmas holiday.

According to the agency's San Francisco office, officers were called to the eastern span of the bridge near Treasure Island shortly before 3 a.m. on Dec. 27. Responding officers saw all westbound lanes blocked, as drivers engaged in reckless driving, pedestrians were on the roadway and fireworks were being shot in the air.

Police said they arrested one man for willfully resisting, obstructing or delaying a peace officer. The man's name was not released. Several pedestrians were also cited for their involvement and were released from the scene.

On Monday, the agency announced that a San Francisco Superior Court judge issued a court order allowing 16 vehicles to be seized immediately. Officers said vehicles involved in reckless driving along with those used to aid and abet participants were seized.

The agency shared photos of three of the vehicles, which were seized from locations across Northern California.

"Through this investigation, our officers identified those involved and took enforcement action to ensure accountability," Capt. Tim McCollister, commander of the San Francisco office said in a statement.

According to CHP, vehicles will be impounded for 30 days.

"Seizing these vehicles is part of our ongoing commitment to keeping the San Francisco-Oakland Bay Bridge safe for the traveling public," McCollister added.