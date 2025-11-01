8 injured in multi-car crash on Bay Bridge

A multi-vehicle crash on the San Francisco-Oakland Bay Bridge early Saturday morning left at least eight people injured, including one person suffering life-threatening injuries, authorities said.

The crash happened on the eastbound lanes of the Bay Bridge on the eastern span east of Treasure Island just before 4 a.m. Saturday.

The San Francisco Fire Department said one patient was taken to Highland Hospital with severe injuries and the victim's condition was not known. Four other people were transported to a hospital with less severe injuries and three others declined to be transported, the Fire Department said.

There were no further details immediately available.