Driver involved in Bay Bridge crash jumps off span into San Francisco Bay

A person involved in a crash on the Bay Bridge Thursday afternoon jumped into the bay after running from the crash scene and was eventually rescued by the Coast Guard, authorities said.

A spokesperson for the California Highway Patrol told CBS News Bay Area said dispatchers were alerted at about 2:17 p.m. about a crash involving two vehicles heading east on the eastern span of the bridge.

Spokesperson Mark Andrews said one of the vehicles rolled over in the collision and the male driver of that vehicle climbed out and began running east on the north shoulder just east of the suspension portion of the span east of Treasure Island.

The person then jumped over the railing and into the water and was observed swimming, Andrews said. The Coast Guard was dispatched and the person was rescued. His condition was not immediately known.

The second driver involved in the crash was not hurt and there were no other passengers in either car, Andrews said. The circumstances surrounding the crash were not immediately known.

The crash temporarily blocked the two left lanes while the other three lanes remained open.