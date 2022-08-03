Bay Area's Taiwanese-American community reacts to Speaker Pelosi's visit to Taiwan

SAN JOSE (KPIX) -- Setting off reactions ranging from praise to condemnation around the world, U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi arrived in Taiwan early Tuesday.

The Bay Area's Taiwanese-American community reacted with a mix of anticipation and angst to Speaker Pelosi's history-making visit to the island nation.

"The U.S. has always lent strong support to Taiwan" says Steven Wang who immigrated from Taiwan to the United States nearly 40 years ago.

Pelosi's visit during her trip to Asia is in defiance of the Chinese government who objected strenuously to the Biden administration, warning it would damage the relationship with the U.S.

"Will Taiwan be another Ukraine? Will the U.S. lend more support militarily or just stand by," Wang said.

Russia's invasion of Ukraine has unnerved and galvanized many in the Taiwanese-American community, highlighting the threat of military aggression and the limits of United States and international support.

"She really represents the American people. So, her visit to Taiwan is highly symbolic," said Victor Cheng.

Cheng believes Speaker Pelosi is walking a diplomatic tightrope. He hopes the trip will strengthen the relationship between the two democracies without further destabilizing the ever dangerous relationship with China.

"I think her coming in in spite of the military threat gives people confidence," he said.