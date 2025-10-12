Bay Area will see rain, possible thunderstorms beginning Monday morning

Rain is expected throughout the Bay Area beginning Monday morning, and there is a possibility of thunderstorms, the National Weather Service said on Sunday

The NWS is forecasting between 1 and 2 inches of rain in the lower elevations, and between 1 and 3 inches of rain in the higher elevations.

📢The forecast has been updated to reflect an earlier arrival time of our next system. Widespread rainfall with a chance for thunderstorms will return by late tomorrow morning. Scattered rain showers and a chance for thunderstorms will linger into Tuesday. #CAwx 🌧️⛈️🌦️ pic.twitter.com/8A280EGj3a — NWS Bay Area 🌉 (@NWSBayArea) October 12, 2025

Heavy rainfall is possible in areas that experience thunderstorms, along with lightning strikes and gusty winds. The NWS said the heavy rainfall could cause minor urban and small stream flooding.

Temperatures throughout the Bay Area will be in the mid-to-low 60s.

Some scattered rainfall will continue into Tuesday, along with the possibility of thunderstorms.