Bay Area will see rain, possible thunderstorms beginning Monday morning
Rain is expected throughout the Bay Area beginning Monday morning, and there is a possibility of thunderstorms, the National Weather Service said on Sunday
The NWS is forecasting between 1 and 2 inches of rain in the lower elevations, and between 1 and 3 inches of rain in the higher elevations.
Heavy rainfall is possible in areas that experience thunderstorms, along with lightning strikes and gusty winds. The NWS said the heavy rainfall could cause minor urban and small stream flooding.
Temperatures throughout the Bay Area will be in the mid-to-low 60s.
Some scattered rainfall will continue into Tuesday, along with the possibility of thunderstorms.