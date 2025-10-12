Watch CBS News
Weather

Bay Area will see rain, possible thunderstorms beginning Monday morning

By
Jose Fabian
Web Producer, CBS Bay Area
Jose Fabian is a web producer for CBS Bay Area where he reports on local crime, politics and breaking news. He studied political science and journalism at Sacramento State and was born and raised in Northern California.
Read Full Bio
Jose Fabian

/ CBS San Francisco

Rain is expected throughout the Bay Area beginning Monday morning, and there is a possibility of thunderstorms, the National Weather Service said on Sunday

The NWS is forecasting between 1 and 2 inches of rain in the lower elevations, and between 1 and 3 inches of rain in the higher elevations.

Heavy rainfall is possible in areas that experience thunderstorms, along with lightning strikes and gusty winds. The NWS said the heavy rainfall could cause minor urban and small stream flooding.

Temperatures throughout the Bay Area will be in the mid-to-low 60s.

Some scattered rainfall will continue into Tuesday, along with the possibility of thunderstorms. 

© 2025 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue