Bay Area will be under nearly-week-long heat advisory as above normal temps expected
The Bay Area will be under a nearly-week-long heat advisory beginning on Monday as above-normal temperatures are expected, the National Weather Service said.
Along the coast, temperatures will be in the 80s, and temperatures in the upper-80s and mid-90s are expected in the interior of the Bay Area.
On Monday, a high of 85 is expected for San Francisco, 89 in Oakland, 87 in Napa and Richmond, and 90 in San Jose and Concord. Temperatures will then climb on Tuesday, according to the NWS.
There is a forecasted high of 92 in Concord, 91 in Oakland and Fremont, 89 in Hayward, 90 in Livermore and Redwood City, 88 in Napa and Richmond, 87 in San Francisco, and 94 in San Jose.
Due to the above-average temperatures, there will be a moderate risk of heat-related illness for people sensitive to heat.
The heat advisory begins at 10 a.m. Monday and ends Friday at 8 p.m.