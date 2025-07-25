Veterans Connect event brings together community service providers, Bay Area veterans in need

Playing video games like "Gran Turismo" is one way Brandon Teasley keeps his mind off his military life from years ago.

The 37-year-old enlisted in the Marines after high school and served two tours of duty in Afghanistan as part of Operation Enduring Freedom.

"Being in a war zone ain't normal for nobody," Teasley said.

He lives in permanent supportive housing in the Presidio, run by the nonprofit Swords to Plowshares. All residents have a history of housing insecurity and live with at least one disability.

"For some people, it'll show up later on. They thought they were good at the time but then they'll get checked out and realize they have PTSD," Teasley said.

According to the National Health and Resilience in Veterans Study, PTSD prevalence among U.S. veterans is 8%, suggesting more than 1.5 million have had PTSD at some point.

It's in environments like the inaugural Veterans Connect event, where Brandon's laughter and smile come to life.

The goal is to bridge the gaps between community service providers and Bay Area veterans experiencing homelessness, poverty, unemployment, and isolation.

On this day, he gets a free haircut from Zachary Wolf, a professional barber and volunteer, who has his own struggles.

"Homelessness, family, death, arrests, overdoses," Wolf said.

Wolf is also a veteran who got help from Swords to Plowshares while earning his license. He works full-time now and has been sober for three years.

"To hear other people's stories, what other people are going through, and reflect on how good things really are," Wolf said.

"You're struggling with an income, struggling with poverty. It's an isolating situation. You really need to connect with your community, and that's what it's really all about," said Michael Blecker, a former executive director of Swords to Plowshares.

Swords to Plowshares Executive Director Tramecia Garner says on any given day, some 300 veterans they track still experience homelessness.

"Resources and days like this are also for that community. One of the things we can do is talk to folks about housing resources, and connecting them to those resources and getting veterans off the streets," Garner said.

Brandon has found housing, but is still looking for a job.

"Sometimes it's hard to get in the groove. To even talk to civilian people is hard sometimes," Teasley said.

It's the next box on his checklist, a chance he deserves after serving his country for so many years.

Swords to Plowshares was established in 1974, founded by six Vietnam-era veterans. It serves approximately 3,000 veterans a year and houses around 500 veterans across our six housing sites