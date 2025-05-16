Bay Area students graduating into an uncertain job market

Over the next several weeks, thousands of college students from across the Bay Area and country will don their caps and gowns as they prepare to graduate.

And then, by the thousands, they will wade into the choppy waters of our current economy as they search for their first jobs after college.

" I think as a general consensus, we're all nervous," says Madison Wilber who will graduate later this month with a degree from San Jose State University School of Journalism and Mass Communications.

Wilber says she launched her job search well in advance of graduation day but is still looking for work as a reporter.

"From what I've heard, from what I've seen, it is really difficult right now to get a job and to hold a job. And to get through the interview process. A lot of people I know are getting to that second or third step and then missing out on that final step."

And she's not alone. Wilber says she has several friends who are recent graduates and have yet to find work in their chosen field.

"The economy is just in a tough place right now. There are so many companies that are doing layoffs. So, if they're laying people off, why are they going to hire people?" says Alexis Marquez who graduated in December from San Jose State with an advertising degree.

Marquez says she's applied to hundreds of open positions so far without success. She says she's trying not to become demoralized as the job search drags on.

"I'm really just trying to focus on being OK with where I am. It's really heartbreaking to think, 'Oh, after college, I'm going to use my degree. And now, I'm back in food service where I started with my first job," Marquez says.

Former Director of California's Economic Development Department Michael Bernick says job seekers need to have patience and persistence as they navigate an increasingly uncertain economy.

"Anyone out looking for a job now should be prepared to make many applications. It's a very competitive process and people shouldn't be done on themselves. It's not them, it's the market," Bernick said.

Bernick says even if recent graduates struggle to find work, their degrees still have value in the long term.

According to a 2023 American Community Survey, the unemployment rate for college graduates was 3.9% compared to 5.4% for job seekers with only a high school diploma.

Madison and Alexis say they hope their investment of time, energy and money earning their degrees will pay dividends in the job market sooner than later.

"It's been heartbreaking watching so many of my friends who have graduated before me struggle to find a job and some of them unfortunately still being unemployed," Wilber says.