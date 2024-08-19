Bay Area startup launches automated kitchen for use in food trucks

A Bay Area startup just launched what it calls the first unmanned robotic mobile kitchen in operation that can cook a full meal while en route for delivery.

It operates like a factory machine, but a closer look reveals it's a fully automated mobile kitchen, about to cook up a hot meal in minutes.

"Right now it's waiting for the wok to preheat to the right temperature for the meal," said Charles Kim.

Kim is the Chief Operating Officer of Shin Star Presents which designed and developed the robotic elements of this futuristic kitchen on wheels.

A click through its app called Ohlso, initiates the fully-automated network of what they call 'auto-woks', which stir fry fresh ingredients prepped daily at an off-site kitchen in San Mateo.

"The first one is the Wagyu Kalbi which is short ribs in a sweet soy marinade sauce with assorted vegetables," said Kim.

Recent statistics from the National Restaurant Association show the average turnover rate in the industry is around 75%. That means on average, three out of every four employees will leave their positions within a year.

Jay Shin is co-founder of Olhso Korean BBQ & Seafood, which is using the robotic technology.

"We want to lower the turnover rate as a restaurant group and at the same time operate more efficiently and consistently," said Shin.

"Automaton does address the challenges like the labor shortage and rising cost of ingredients you see right now," said Kim.

They believe their operation can create jobs, even with a fully automated kitchen.

"It still requires people behind the scene including the maintenance of our system and people at our kitchen with staff preparing the ingredients," said Kim.

"When it comes to food and robotics harmonization, at the end of the day it has to be about the food, not the robotics," said Shin.

Sizzling slices of short rib come out steaming hot, timed perfectly to be served as the truck arrives at its destination.