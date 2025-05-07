Bay Area travelers talk about their experience on first day of Real ID requirement

It's been a long time coming, but starting Wednesday, travelers officially needed a Real ID to get through security at airports nationwide.

There are some exceptions, but for the most part, people made sure they were ready to fly.

Maiy Elbery was heading home to New Jersey Wednesday night after a work trip to the Bay Area. She never bothered to get a Real ID card.

"I didn't know this was going to be really a thing so I never got one," said Maiy Elbery.

Luckily, she had her passport and easily got through security. Other travelers, though describe a chaotic scene. Cynthia Cage Bullock flew in from Oklahoma City.

"It was horrific," said Cage Bullock. "It was people out there confused, mad frustrated, turned around, long lines."

The Real ID was in response to the terrorist attacks that took place on 9/11 and was supposed to take effect in 2008.

After numerous delays, enforcement began today and will continue to be implemented in phases until 2027. Rita Dell and her husband Jim flew in from Las Vegas. She didn't have any form of acceptable identification, so had to go through extra security.

"They said come about four hours early so we can go through the extra check-in, and so we did. It was pretty easy, they just took me aside, and they took my phone," said Dell. "I think they scanned my phone, and let me go."

While the Real ID was created to improve security to get into federal facilities, some are wondering if this new system really works.

"I don't really get it," said Elbery. "I don't know what it's for. I don't know what the difference is between your old driver's license versus your new driver's license."

The travelers KPIX spoke with say they didn't get a Real ID because they didn't have the proper documentation or because they just didn't want to go through the hassle of dealing with the DMV.

"Especially in Jersey," said Elbery. "It's so busy. There's always a line. It's just not a fun place to be. You have to go on a weekday so that means you have to take off a morning."