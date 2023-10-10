Bay Area nonprofit delivers live music performances to patients through virtual visits

Bay Area musician using video calls to perform live for patients and their loved ones

A Bay Area nonprofit is delivering live music performances to patients of all ages and their loved ones through virtual visits.

Harmony and Healing founder David Victor was formerly with the band Boston, where his experiences led him to found the nonprofit.

"I love it," said David. "Like I say, it is the highest use of music that I have ever found.

Harmony and Healing artists like David use Zoom to deliver professional live musical performances for patients and their loved ones wherever they may be in the world.

"I just feel like it is a great use of the artistry of music and to bring back those cherished memories for people and help them smile in some of the most trying circumstances," said David.

And that brings us to Howie. Music is a big part of Howie's day. He is 97 years old. His wife passed away seven years ago, and music brings back fond memories for him.

His favorite artist is Johnny Cash. Since Howie can't leave his home his family decided to bring live music to him.

"With music there are so many more layers," said David. "Time and precious memories that you had and wonderful moments that you shared with others all of those things come flooding back with music."

"Thank you for your time," said Howie.

Today's serenade kicked his memory into high gear, Howie was channeling Clint Eastwood at the end of our visit.

"Make my day," said Howie.