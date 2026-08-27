Bay Area Nepalese community in shock after flash flood, mudslide disaster in Nepal

While hundreds of American tourists are reported missing, the Nepalese community is watching the massive disaster in horror, as the mudslide and floods swallow up whole communities.

Nepalese people are watching videos over and over again, as they circulate on social media and television.

"I cried three times," Jiwan Budhathoki, the owner of Trisara restaurant, said. "Awful disaster. I saw the body. Oh, my God. So, sad."

As soon as Budhathoki heard the news, he called his family in Nepal, including his wife and mother.

"That is my relatives," he said. "My cousins, my mother, the whole family is safe. But I'm so sad for other family, other members. So much affected."

According to the Preetesh Karki of the Nepali Association of Northern California, there are about 100,000 people of Nepali origin living in California. Roughly 40% of them are in the Bay Area. Karki is in disbelief at the scale of destruction in his home country.

"It's sad. I'm running out of words," Karki said. "As the leader of the Nepali community in the Bay Area, I can't say much more than asking for prayers."

Karki says several members of the association are still trying desperately to get in touch with their loved ones. As Nepalis watch the horror unfold, they are trying to figure out ways to send basic necessities of food, drinking water and clothing to those impacted.

"I feel helpless," he said. "I see people dying out there. I'm just sitting in front of the screen and just scrolling the news. Tears run down and I feel helpless."

The owner of The Golden Yak in lower Nob Hill has also been glued to the news from Nepal. Rajan Jandel says it's been difficult to focus on his business.

"Emotionally, when I saw that news, I feel like I cannot work," he said. "My friends' family. They are in floods, so that's creating tensions and trouble right now."

With the desire to help, some are creating online fundraisers. Others are waiting for the government to create a central fund to help the victims. Many fear the death toll will significantly increase as rescue crews get into the communities to assess the damage.

"I just pray to God to remain to those alive," Budhathoki said. "I wish for a speedy recovery. Pray for god to save Nepal. That's what I'm praying."