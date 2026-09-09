Spare the Air alert, Heat Advisory for Bay Area as hot temperatures arrive

A Spare the Air alert and a heat advisory are in effect for the Bay Area on Wednesday, as another day of hot temperatures are expected throughout the region.

According to the Bay Area Air District, air quality is expected to reach unhealthy levels Wednesday.

"High inland temperatures, combined with light surface winds and a delayed afternoon sea breeze, is expected to produce elevated concentrations of ozone, or smog, especially in the Eastern Zone and Santa Clara Valley," the district said in a statement.

A #SparetheAir Alert has been issued for tomorrow, September 9, due to unhealthy ozone, or smog in the Bay Area. Limit your driving to reduce air pollution. For more info, visit https://t.co/Y2sl25wUql. pic.twitter.com/sfNPHpNP5E — Spare The Air (@SpareTheAir) September 8, 2026

Officials said ozone can cause throat irritation, congestion and chest pain, trigger asthma and worsen bronchitis and emphysema. Young children, the elderly and those with respiratory and heart conditions are especially vulnerable.

During a Spare the Air alert, the district suggests outdoor exercise should take place during the early morning hours, when ozone concentrations are lower.

At the same time, a Heat Advisory that went into effect Tuesday afternoon remains in effect for the entire Bay Area and Central Coast, according to the National Weather Service.

Forecasters said the heat was widespread on Tuesday, with San Francisco reaching a high of 85, Santa Rosa reaching 95 degrees and San Jose reaching 91 degrees. Other hot locations Tuesday included Cloverdale (98), Hollister (101), Pinnacles National Park (101) and Bradley in southern Monterey County (102).

On Wednesday, forecasters expected temperatures 10 to 20 degrees above normal, with overnight lows also expected to be 10 to 20 degrees above normal.

According to CBS News Bay Area meteorologist Jessica Burch, highs on Wednesday are expected to reach 87 in San Francisco, 92 in Oakland and 97 in San Jose. Triple-digits are expected in the inland East Bay and southern Santa Clara County.

The heat advisory is expected to expire at 10 p.m. on Thursday.