Heat Wave: Spare The Air alert extended into weekend as Bay Area inland temps soar

SAN FRANCISCO – With temperatures forecast to soar this weekend, particularly inland, the Bay Area Air Quality Management District has extended a Spare the Air alert into Saturday.

According to the district, high pressure over the region will produce clear skies, light winds and high temperatures. Coupled with motor vehicle exhaust, ozone levels are expected to be unhealthy.

"Unfortunately, unhealthy air quality is expected to continue in the Bay Area this weekend," said Dr. Philip Fine, the agency's executive director.

According to KPIX meteorologist Darren Peck, the hottest temperatures in the Bay Area this weekend will be inland East Bay locations, with highs soaring past 100 degrees on both Saturday and Sunday. Inland locations in the North Bay and South Bay will also approach 100, with coastal locations remaining cool.

The Air District urged residents to use public transportation when possible this weekend.

"Enjoy weekend activities by leaving your car at home and taking transit, walking or biking to help reduce air pollution and protect the health of Bay Area residents," Fine said.

Officials said ozone can cause throat irritation, congestion and chest pain, can trigger asthma and worsen conditions such as bronchitis and emphysema. Young children, seniors and those with respiratory and heart conditions are particularly vulnerable.

During the alert, anyone who seeks to exercise outdoors this weekend is urged to do so in the early morning hours, when ozone concentrations are lower.