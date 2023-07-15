As temps soar, Bay Area pools deal with shortage of lifeguards

CONCORD – As the Bay Area heats up this summer, many are trying to beat the hot temperatures with a dip in the pool. But a shortage of lifeguards could complicate access to the water.

From pool sessions to swimming lessons, there are plenty of activities available to beat the heat. Steve Stall, a swimming instructor at Heather Farm Park swimming pool in Walnut Creek, has been teaching lessons for 45 years.

"A lot of what this is...lap swimming can be boring, but we're trying to keep it interesting. We're trying to keep people coming back and engage in this sport and make it a lifelong endeavor. And on hot days like today, nothing better than hopping in a pool," said Stall.

However, the enjoyment of public pools relies on the presence of lifeguards. Unfortunately, there is a shortage of lifeguards in the Bay Area, particularly in the East Bay, where more people are seeking a break from the heat.

Despite this ongoing challenge, the Concord Community Pool has managed to overcome the shortage this year through proactive measures.

"We utilize a couple of different strategies. The first one: we started our recruitment pretty early, all the way back in December. We actively participated in high schools, we went to job fairs, we went to school events. We're one of the few facilities that don't require individuals to come to us with certain lifeguard certifications, we provide them with all of their training," explains Mathew Galindo, Recreation Program Coordinator at the pool.

The pool's training program was in full swing this Friday morning, hours before opening to the public.

While proactive recruitment efforts have helped address the shortage, the swimming pool industry continues to be impacted by the pandemic. Many young individuals now have more employment opportunities outside of the industry, leading to a decline in available lifeguards.

If you're interested in helping with the lifeguard shortage, Galindo outlines the requirements.

"Minimum 15 years of age, they need to be able to swim at least 300 yards across the pool, tread for two minutes without using their hands, and recover a brick off the bottom of our pool," he explained.

Ultimately, the focus remains on having fun in the water. Stall emphasizes that swimming lessons offer opportunities for individuals to learn and improve their skills while enjoying the experience.