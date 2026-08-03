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Heat advisory issued for Bay Area inland locations; triple-digit temperatures expected

By
Tim Fang
Digital News Producer, CBS Bay Area
Tim Fang is a digital producer at CBS Bay Area. A Bay Area native, Tim has been a part of the CBS Bay Area newsroom for more than two decades and joined the digital staff in 2006.
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Tim Fang

/ CBS San Francisco

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The National Weather Service has issued a heat advisory for parts of the Bay Area on Monday, as temperatures are expected to reach triple-digits in some inland locations.

Officials said the advisory, which covers the Santa Clara Valley, eastern Santa Clara hills and the East Bay hills and valleys, along with the North Bay interior mountains, goes into effect at 10 a.m. The advisory is expected to continue until 10 p.m.

According to CBS News Bay Area meteorologist Zoe Mintz, temperatures are expected to reach the 90s in South Bay communities such as San Jose and Los Gatos, along with North Bay communities such as Santa Rosa and Petaluma.

Meanwhile, triple-digit temperatures are expected further away from the coast, including Antioch, Concord, Fairfield and Livermore.

Closer to the ocean, cooler temperatures are expected, with highs ranging from the low to mid 60s by the coast, to around 80 by San Francisco Bay.

To beat the heat, the weather service offered several tips , including drinking plenty of water, wearing lightweight or loose-fitting clothing and limiting strenuous activities to early morning or early evening hours. Officials urge taking action early when experiencing symptoms of heat exhaustion or heat stroke.

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