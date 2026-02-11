Bay Area family supports lawsuit accusing social media apps of being addictive, harmful

When Victoria Hinks opens up her daughter Alexandra's room, she is met with a room filled with drawings of their family, her dog, and colorful expressions of joy.

"If you ask anyone to describe 'Owl', the first word they would say is kind. She was kind," said Hinks.

'Owl' was Alexandra Hinks' nickname. She was 16 years old when she took her own life on Aug. 7, 2024.

"She was so energetic and vivacious and full of life, and then social media led her down a really dark path," said Hinks.

Victoria and her husband, Paul, say Alexandra quickly became addicted to TikTok, Snapchat, and other social media platforms. They applied and monitored parental controls, but believe those safety measures touted by social media companies are ineffective.

"They are addicted to the content, and they will find a way around it," said Paul Hinks.

That's why Paul and Victoria are attending a first-of-its-kind trial in Los Angeles to show solidarity against social media companies.Families who say social media played a role in their children's mental health crises are demanding accountability.

It's the first time Meta and YouTube, accused of creating algorithms that cause addiction and mental health issues for children, will argue their case before a jury.

Eric Goldman is an internet law expert and law professor at Santa Clara University.

"Social media is very much in the crosshairs, and there's no guarantee that it's going to survive with all the different legal challenges it faces," said Goldman.

Goldman says this 'bellwether" trial can be seen as a test case, with the results setting the tone for hundreds, if not thousands of other cases.

"This one bellwether trial itself is just one of many that could occur, but it's the first that gives us some sense about how juries are reacting to the arguments," said Goldman.

Tech executives, including Meta's Mark Zuckerberg, are expected to testify, but legal analysts say the majority of the trial will center around experts arguing whether social media apps are addictive and cause harm.

"These companies are going to have to answer to someone because they've ignored people for too long," said Hinks.

Reminders of 'Owl' are all around the Hinks' home, as her parents cling to her loving memories.

"She's an angel, and I do feel like she's trying to help us fight for justice, because too many other kids have the same problem, too many kids," said Hinks.

They believe the outcome of this trial can lead to significant changes within the social media industry and help other families become even more aware of what they say are deadly devices in the hands of children.

The Hinks have filed a separate lawsuit against social media companies and are waiting to see what happens in their case.

The trial in Los Angeles will be the first in a slew of cases beginning this year that seek to hold social media companies responsible for harming children's mental well-being.

TikTok and Snapchat settled for undisclosed amounts shortly before the start of this trial.

A federal trial beginning in June in Oakland, California, will be the first to represent school districts that have sued social media platforms over harm to children.

A Meta spokesperson said in a statement that the company strongly disagrees with the allegations outlined in the lawsuit and that it's "confident the evidence will show our longstanding commitment to supporting young people."