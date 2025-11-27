Bay Area cannabis shops see increase in shoppers day before Thanksgiving

While many people head to the grocery store for last-minute supplies, some are going to the dispensary.

The Wednesday before Thanksgiving has become such a popular day for purchasing cannabis that it's known as "Green Wednesday". Urbana Weed Dispensary in Oakland was filled with people as they picked up last-minute provisions for their Thanksgiving holiday.

"What goes better with Thanksgiving than some pre-rolls?" Cody Larkin asked, rhetorically.

Larkin lives right up the street from Urbana. He's off from work for the holiday and thought some cannabis would make his celebration even better.

"I can eat, but this is just going to, it's like a performance-enhancing drug," Larkin explained. "Not drug, sorry, performance-enhancing plant."

Around the store, there are signs for Green Wednesday, something Larkin was just learning about for the first time.

"It's fun because it's always been a meme on the internet of going to smoke with your favorite cousins, so it's cool that they're leaning into that. And I love that they're fostering more people to come in, because the higher you are, the nicer you are, that's what I say," said Larkin.

Owner of Urbana, Marty Higgins, said over the last six, seven years, the day before Thanksgiving has grown into a holiday in itself.

"Green Wednesday, Green Week, has developed into our busiest days that rival 4/20," Higgins explained. "Which is very surprising. Having been in the industry for 10 years, I've seen that development of really only one high holiday and now we have these two separate bookended dates of Green Week and 4/20."

He said for some people, cannabis acts as an alternative to alcohol when going to holiday gatherings with family and friends.

Many dispensaries offer discounts the days before Thanksgiving. Urbana even has a lounge where they host events.

Ayon Carter lives in Chicago now, but she is from Oakland. She visited the lounge for the first time and had their Green Wednesday Cannabis infused drink.

"This is a cucumber drink, I can't remember exactly what it's called," Carter said, showing off the drink. "I know this is the cannabis blend right here. But it's super refreshing it. It's really good. It's nice."

Larkin said he hasn't had the chance to use the lounge just yet, but he does plan to stretch his Green Wednesday celebrations throughout the holiday weekend.

"I have plans to use these tonight and tomorrow and probably Friday as well," Larkin said. "I'll be golfing Friday morning and one of these will make it on the course with me."