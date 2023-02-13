Bay Area braces for wintry blast; Snow flurries down to 1,000 feet on Tuesday

SAN FRANCISCO -- A pair of cold fronts beginning to roll into the Bay Area late Monday will usher in blustery winds, bone-chilling cold temperatures and snow flurries as low as 1,000 feet.

The National Weather Service has issued a wind advisory beginning at 10 a.m. Monday and lasting until 6 p.m. with steady northwest winds from 25 to 35 mph and gusts whipping up to 50 mph.

"A cold front located 250 miles northwest of San Francisco, the first in a series of two cold fronts, will arrive today," weather service forecasters said. "Northerly winds along the coast and out across the waters will steadily increase."

On Tuesday, the second front will follow up in quick succession.

"Tuesday's cold front will be accompanied by light precipitation, less than 0.10 of an inch, with low freezing levels however some of the precipitation even to 1,000 feet elevation or less may fall as light snow flurries," forecasters said. "Locally, a dusting to an inch of snow may accumulate in the hills and mountains."

Temperatures were forecast to plunge in the wake of fronts. The weather service has issued a freeze watch from 2 a.m. to 9 a.m. on Wednesday.

"Expect well below mid February normal temperatures and near record lows during mid-week with Wednesday & Thursday the coldest, " forecasters warned.

Temperatures were predicted to dip from lows in the mid to upper 20s interior valleys and to the 30s nearer the coastline and bays.