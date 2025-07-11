Bay Area air quality advisory issued as fires burn in far Northern California

An air quality advisory is in effect for the Bay Area on Friday, as smoke from wildfires burning in far Northern California drifts into the region.

The Bay Area Air District said Thursday that the advisory is prompted by fires burning in the northern Sacramento Valley. Air quality in the eastern part of the region, along with the Santa Clara Valley could be impacted.

"Conditions can change rapidly and the amount and location of smoke at ground level is hard to predict," the agency said in a statement.

The Butler Fire, which merged with another fire and has since been renamed the Orleans Complex Fire, has been burning since July 3 in Siskiyou and Del Norte counties. According to the U.S. Forest Service, the fire has burned more than 4,000 acres and is 0% contained as of early Friday morning.

Containment of the Orleans Complex is not expected until July 26. Officials said the cause of the fire is under investigation.

Meanwhile, the Green Fire was started by lightning on July 1 and is burning in the Shasta-Trinity National Forest about 13 miles of the town of Lakehead in Shasta County. As of Thursday afternoon, the fire has burned 4,396 acres with 0% containment, the Forest Service said.

Air quality officials said exposure to wildfire smoke is unhealthy even for short periods of time, due to fine particulate matter and other harmful pollutants. The elderly, children and people with respiratory illnesses are particularly vulnerable.

If exposed to smoke, people are urged to go indoors if possible and if temperatures allow. The use of indoor air filtration or going into a location with filtered air, such as a library or mall, can also help reduce smoke exposure, officials said.

The public can check for real-time smoke pollution levels by checking the EPA's Fire and Smoke map by visiting https://fire.airnow.gov/.