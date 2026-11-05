Bay Area Air District delays ban on natural gas water heaters to 2028, adds exemptions

The Bay Area Air District has delayed the start of a looming ban on installing new natural gas water heaters and added exemptions, amid concerns about potential difficulties for certain households, amid affordability concerns.

In a decision Wednesday, the district's board of directors delayed implementation of the ban from January 2027 to January 2028. Property owners would not be required to remove existing water heaters but would have to replace them with devices that produce zero nitrogen oxides.

Exemptions would apply for low-income property owners earning less than 80% of Area Median Income and participants in programs such as Medi-Cal or CalFresh. Households paying more than 28% of their income towards their mortgage and property taxes would also be exempt.

Other exemptions include properties that don't have enough room or ventilation to install a compliant water heater, along with properties with electrical limitations, such as panels below 100 amps.

The limitations on water heaters do not apply to stoves, dryers or fireplaces.

"With these practical amendments, the Board focuses the rule on the properties that can most easily make the switch and gives relief to households that cannot afford the change without financial assistance," said Philip Fine, the agency's executive officer.

Board chair Lynda Hopkins added, "This decision protects public health and respects what households can manage."

The board also further delayed the compliance date to 2033 for water heaters in multifamily and affordable housing along with businesses with "special high heat uses" such as restaurants, laundries, healthcare and assisted living.

According to the air district, nitrogen oxide contributes to smog and fine particulate matter. An analysis conducted by the agency found that up to 85 premature deaths and 15,000 asthma attacks in the Bay Area each year are caused by pollution from gas-fired water heaters and furnaces.

The agency first implemented restrictions on nitrogen oxide emissions from water heaters in 1992, implementing a zero nitrogen oxide standard in 2023.