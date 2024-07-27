BART reports major delay system-wide due to power loss in Oakland

OAKLAND -- BART said it was experiencing a major delay system-wide Saturday night because of an equipment problem on the track between 19th Street/Oakland and Fruitvale stations.

Stations were closed at 12th Street/Oakland City Center, 19th Street/Oakland, Lake Merritt and Fruitvale due to power loss, BART said about 5:30 p.m. in a posting on X.

BART said there was no Green Line service between Berryessa and Daly City, and no Red Line service between Richmond and Millbrae.

Trains were turning back at Ashby, Rockridge, West Oakland and Coliseum stations, BART said.

BART advised riders to consider alternate means of transportation.

Travelers may use the BART Trip Planner at bart.gov/alternatives or the BART app to find transit alternatives based on their location by deselecting BART in "transit options."