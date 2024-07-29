BART equipment problems grind on Monday following major weekend disruptions

BART service had major delays for a third day in a row Monday as the transit agency's Red Line between Richmond and Millbrae was halted again and riders were advised to take other routes.

At about 12:15 Monday, Millbrae riders were advised to take the shuttle train between SFO and Millbrae and transfer to and from the Yellow Line (Antioch-SFO).

Millbrae riders from Richmond were advised to take the Orange/Berryessa train and transfer at MacArthur to the Yellow/SFO train.

Information about the stop in Red Line service was not immediately available.

In addition, just before 4 p.m. BART reported a 20-minute delay in Downtown Oakland in the Antioch, Richmond, SFO and Daly City directions because of equipment maintenance. It was one of several equipment-related delays that plagued the system throughout the day Monday.

On Saturday, a power loss and a fire at a substation closed several East Bay stations and halted service on the Red Line and Green Line between Berryessa and Daly City.

Firefighters extinguished the fire in a BART electrical room between 19th St. Oakland and Fruitvale stations hours after initial delays. About 300 passengers were evacuated, the fire department said. There were no reports of injuries.

A bus bridge was set up between West Oakland and MacArthur and between West Oakland, Fruitvale and Coliseum stations, BART said.

Service was mostly restored on Sunday but delays and Red Line issues continued into Monday.