Computer issues lead to BART station closures between Hayward and Berryessa

By Carlos Castañeda

BART closed several stations in the East Bay and South Bay Thursday morning because of a network computer issue, which was causing major delays on the system.

Just before 10:30 a.m., BART said the issue forced the closure of all stations between Hayward and Berryessa stations.

The stations include Hayward, South Hayward, Union City, Fremont, Warm Springs/South Fremont, Milpitas and Berryessa.

Riders were urged to alternate means of transportation until further notice. BART also said AC Transit and VTA were providing bus service between Bayfair and Berryessa stations.

This is a breaking news update. More information to be added as available.

