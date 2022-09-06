BART reports major delays in the East Bay because of record heat

PLEASANTON -- Major delays were impacting the BART system Tuesday afternoon because of the hot weather gripping the Bay Area.

BART said the delays were along the Berryessa and Dublin/Pleasanton lines in all directions. Trains were traveling at reduced speeds because of the possibility of tracks warping because of the heat.

In addition, an earlier equipment problem on a train at Bay Fair station was also contributing to the delays.

BART has been warning about delays throughout the afternoon because of the hot weather, which was well into triple digits and surpassing records. The heat contributed to a 20-minute delay on the Antioch Line in the Antioch and SFO directions as well as shorter delays systemwide.