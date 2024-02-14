Watch CBS News
BART train fatally strikes man at MacArthur station in Oakland overnight

/ CBS San Francisco

OAKLAND – A person died after getting hit by a BART train on Tuesday night at the MacArthur station in Oakland, the transit agency said.

According to BART, a train collision was reported around 11:20 p.m. at the station after someone entered the trackway for unknown reasons.

The person was declared dead at the scene. According to BART, there's no indication of foul play.

Due to the fatal collision, the MacArthur BART station closed temporarily but reopened before midnight.            

