Train kills person on BART tracks at El Cerrito Plaza station

The El Cerrito Plaza BART station reopened hours after shutting down because of a train that fatally struck someone who went onto the tracks, a spokesperson for the transit agency said.

BART initially issued an alert at 8:40 a.m. about the station closure and spokesperson Chris Filippi said the person was pronounced dead at the scene after being hit.

The collision prompted the closure of the El Cerrito Plaza station and also stopped service to the El Cerrito del Norte and Richmond stations, so trains had to turn around at the North Berkeley station, Filippi said.

BART officials said as of shortly before 11:30 a.m. that the El Cerrito Plaza station had reopened and limited service was resuming between Richmond and North Berkeley.

Filippi said authorities investigating the fatal collision have not found any indication of foul play.



