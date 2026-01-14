BART recovering from early morning power issue between Concord, Orinda

BART service is recovering after an equipment issue early Wednesday morning shut down service through a portion of Contra Costa County.

Around 5:10 a.m., the agency announced that a trackside power issue had stopped service on the Yellow Line between the Pleasant Hill and Orinda stations, leading to major delays. Several minutes later, BART said service had been stopped between Concord and Orinda.

At the time, the agency said crews were on scene. A bus bridge was established between the two stations.

Around 6:40 a.m., BART announced service was re-established between Orinda and Concord. Riders should expect residual delays as trains get back on schedule.

Additional details about what led to the issue was not immediately available.