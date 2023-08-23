BART taking action to enhance commuter experience

BART leaders go on a ride-along to discuss planned improvements

SAN FRANCISCO — The regular BART commute took an extraordinary turn as BART orchestrated an event to highlight ongoing efforts to improve services and address issues.

"I get on the train at 10 a.m. in Antioch and go to San Bruno," said Vnkada, a frequent BART commuter.

However, this wasn't a typical day. BART's General Manager, Bob Powers, BART police officers, and politicians joined a ride-along to discuss initiatives for better service.

"BART 2023 is focusing on the customer experience. We have double the officers walking trains and platforms. We've doubled vehicle cleaning," Powers explained.

Despite BART's plans, challenges like crime and drug incidents have affected the experience.

The customer experience on BART can be pretty bleak, including everything from witnessing crimes to watching people overdose.

"I, currently, am homeless. I have a motorhome. My motorhome is parked in Castro Valley. I just came over here to score. It's cheaper over here. Incredibly cheap," said John, a BART rider.

Earlier this month KPIX met people who were taking BART just to use drugs inside one of the stations, such as the Civic Center station.

"Before, I didn't see a lot of homeless people. Now you see more people, but I don't usually go through those San Francisco stations," Vnkada explained.

To address the issues, BART is increasing officer presence and deploying transit ambassadors to deter disruption.

"We try to deter disruptive behavior on platforms and trains, checking on passengers who might be passed out or facing drug-related issues," Seyoum Sherry, a BART transit ambassador explained.

Senator Scott Weiner emphasized collaborative efforts to tackle safety, cleanliness and fare evasion concerns: "We're working hard to save public transportation."

BART's plans include taller fare gates at all 50 stations by 2026 to curb fare evasion.

However, during the event, participants found themselves stuck in a BART police elevator, which some might consider a metaphor for BART's mission to ensure smooth commuting amid challenges.