BART service halted between West Oakland, 24th Street Mission station in San Francisco

Bay Area Rapid Transit service between Oakland and San Francisco, including the Transbay Tube, has been halted Thursday morning due to an equipment issue.

Around 8:30 a.m., the agency said there is no service between the West Oakland and 24th Street Mission stations due to a "network engineering problem." Riders were being urged to use alternate means of transportation.

BART did not provide an estimate of when service would be restored.

There is currently no service between West Oakland and 24th St stations and no Red or Green line service due to a network engineering problem.



Crews have identified the issue and are troubleshooting.



BART riders can visit https://t.co/9pr6n7obH7 for alternate routes to cross… pic.twitter.com/hA4QBuih07 — BART (@SFBART) February 26, 2026

Thursday's outage comes after the Transbay Tube was shut down for several hours on Sunday after communication cables were damaged. The outage forced thousands to use buses and other forms of transportation to cross the bay.

Officials said Sunday's outage was caused by an RV fire at a homeless encampment near the West Oakland station. It was unclear if the outages are connected.