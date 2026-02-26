Watch CBS News
Local News

BART service halted between West Oakland, 24th Street Mission station in San Francisco

By
Tim Fang
Digital News Producer, CBS Bay Area
Tim Fang is a digital producer at CBS Bay Area. A Bay Area native, Tim has been a part of the CBS Bay Area newsroom for more than two decades and joined the digital staff in 2006.
Read Full Bio
Tim Fang

/ CBS San Francisco

Add CBS News on Google

Bay Area Rapid Transit service between Oakland and San Francisco, including the Transbay Tube, has been halted Thursday morning due to an equipment issue.

Around 8:30 a.m., the agency said there is no service between the West Oakland and 24th Street Mission stations due to a "network engineering problem." Riders were being urged to use alternate means of transportation.

BART did not provide an estimate of when service would be restored.   

Thursday's outage comes after the Transbay Tube was shut down for several hours on Sunday after communication cables were damaged. The outage forced thousands to use buses and other forms of transportation to cross the bay.

Officials said Sunday's outage was caused by an RV fire at a homeless encampment near the West Oakland station. It was unclear if the outages are connected.

In:

© 2026 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue