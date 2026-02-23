Watch CBS News
Damaged cables near West Oakland Station caused Transbay Tube shutdown, BART says

Cecilio Padilla
Cecilio Padilla is a digital producer for CBS Sacramento and a Sacramento-area native who has been covering Northern California for more than a decade.
Sunday's extended closure of the Transbay Tube was caused by a fire that damaged communication cables, Bay Area Rapid Transit officials say.

The stoppage started a little after 4 p.m. Sunday. BART cited a loss of communications as the reason for the shutdown.

Trains were turned back at the West Oakland and Embarcadero stations. BART put it bus bridges with AC Transit and SF Muni to try and give riders alternate options.

Riders trying to catch the bus bridge at Salesforce Center on Sunday after the Transbay Tube shutdown.

Transbay Tube service remained stopped through Sunday night, with BART officials later saying that crews had found damaged cables near the West Oakland Station after a street-level fire.

Exactly what started the fire is unclear, but BART says they did not cause it.

BART service resumed as normal on all lines Monday morning.

