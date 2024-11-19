Watch CBS News
BART police officer shoots suspect in Union City station parking lot

A Bay Area Rapid Transit police officer shot and injured a suspect at Union City station Monday night, the agency reported.

BART police said the shooting happened at about 9:30 p.m. in the station's parking lot. The suspect was taken to the hospital and as of Tuesday morning, the suspect's condition was unknown.

The station was closed Monday night during the shooting investigation, BART said. No information was available about the suspect or what the person was suspected of.

BART said its Office of the Independent Police Auditor has been notified and responded to the scene for their investigation.

The agency said more details will be released as information is confirmed.

