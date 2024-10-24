BART police arrest vandalism suspect for allegedly smashing glass canopies at Market Street station entrances

BART police on Thursday confirmed the recent arrest of a vandalism suspect who did over a half a million dollars worth of damage by allegedly smashing the new glass canopies at the San Francisco Market Street station entrances.

Since early this month, 29 large glass panels were damaged at the entrances to Embarcadero, Montgomery, and Powell Street stations, BART officials said. Many of the destroyed panels were part of new canopies that are being built over the entrances to downtown San Francisco stations.

According to the release issued by the BART Police Department, the vandalism spree targeted three downtown San Francisco stations. 28-year-old San Francisco resident Saqueo Delcidmontenegro was spotted aboard a BART train Tuesday evening by a BART Police Transit Ambassador, who recognized him from an informational flyer.

Officers were called to the train and Delcidmontenegro was taken into custody and booked into San Francisco County Jail on five counts of felony vandalism.

The canopies are required by state law to protect new outdoor escalators that are being installed at BART's downtown San Francisco stations.

The new station entrances are a vital part of BART's efforts to improve the daily rider experience. The total cost of replacing all the damaged panels is estimated at more than $500,000.