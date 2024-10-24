Watch CBS News
Crime

BART police arrest vandalism suspect for allegedly smashing glass canopies at Market Street station entrances

By Dave Pehling

/ CBS San Francisco

Smashed glass at new SF BART station entrances to require costly repairs
Smashed glass at new SF BART station entrances to require costly repairs 03:31

BART police on Thursday confirmed the recent arrest of a vandalism suspect who did over a half a million dollars worth of damage by allegedly smashing the new glass canopies at the San Francisco Market Street station entrances.

Since early this month, 29 large glass panels were damaged at the entrances to Embarcadero, Montgomery, and Powell Street stations, BART officials said. Many of the destroyed panels were part of new canopies that are being built over the entrances to downtown San Francisco stations. 

According to the release issued by the BART Police Department, the vandalism spree targeted three downtown San Francisco stations. 28-year-old San Francisco resident Saqueo Delcidmontenegro was spotted aboard a BART train Tuesday evening by a BART Police Transit Ambassador, who recognized him from an informational flyer. 

Officers were called to the train and Delcidmontenegro was taken into custody and booked into San Francisco County Jail on five counts of felony vandalism.

The canopies are required by state law to protect new outdoor escalators that are being installed at BART's downtown San Francisco stations.  

The new station entrances are a vital part of BART's efforts to improve the daily rider experience. The total cost of replacing all the damaged panels is estimated at more than $500,000.

Dave Pehling

Dave Pehling is website managing editor for CBS Bay Area. He started his journalism career doing freelance writing about music in the late 1990s, eventually working as a web writer, editor and producer for KTVU.com in 2003. He began his role with CBS Bay Area in 2015.

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.