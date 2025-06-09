Major delay on BART Richmond line because of "major medical emergency" at North Berkeley station

What was described as a "major medical emergency" at the North Berkeley BART station led to major delays on the Richmond line Monday morning, the agency said.

Just after 10 a.m., BART said the North Berkeley station was closed because of the incident, which halted Red Line service and led to delays on the line in all directions.

A BART spokesperson said preliminary information was that a person entered the trackway, and a collision may have occurred with a train. Later, spokesperson Chris Filippi said that a person was removed from the trackway and was taken to a hospital.

The station was reopened just before 11 a.m. and Red Line service resumed, but residual delays remained.