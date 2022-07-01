BART implements 3.4% fare increase in 1st hike since 2020

OAKLAND – BART riders will see a small fare increase starting Friday.

The transit agency is raising prices by 3.4 percent, which will increase the average fare by about 15 cents, according to a BART news release.

The rate was set to increase at the beginning of the year, but it was delayed until July 1. The agency raises fares every other year to keep pace with inflation. The last increase was on Jan. 1, 2020.

The agency said the increase to the average fare of $3.78 will depend on how long a ride is, with a short one from Downtown Berkeley to 19th St. in Oakland going up by 5 cents, while a longer ride from Antioch to Montgomery Street in San Francisco will increase by 30 cents.

Money generated from fares go toward funding BART's operating and capital budgets, enhanced cleaning, public safety, and projects like purchasing new train cars, according to the transit agency.

BART offers multiple discounts, including lower fares for seniors, children between the ages of 5 and 18, passengers with qualifying disabilities, and riders with income below 200 percent of the federal poverty level. Find more at clippercard.com.