A person was hit and killed by a BART train at the 24th Street/Mission station in San Francisco on Friday afternoon, authorities said.

The San Francisco Fire Department said in a social media post that firefighters, San Francisco police and BART police were at the scene where a subject was trapped under a train, and that the person was deceased.

BART said crews responded to a major medical emergency at the station and determined the person was on the track for an unknown reason when the collision occurred. No foul play was suspected, the agency said.

The 24th Street station was closed. BART said the Yellow line was running limited service between San Francisco International Airport and Antioch. Green line service between Daly City and Berryessa and Red line service between Richmond and Millbrae were suspended, BART said.

Passengers were advised to expect major delays.

BART added that San Francisco Muni was offering service between Daly City and Embarcadero station and honoring BART fare on bus routes 14R and 49.

As of 3:12 p.m., BART said the system was recovering but there was still a major delay on the San Francisco line in the SFO, Millbrae, and East Bay directions because of the incident.

Also on Friday afternoon, BART said there was a separate major delay on the Berryessa line in the Dublin/Pleasanton, Berryessa, Richmond, and Daly City directions because of unspecified police activity near Bay Fair station.

This is a breaking news update. More information to be added as available.