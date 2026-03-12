Multiple delays plague BART system Thursday morning; Red Line service halted

A series of delays plagued the Bay Area Rapid Transit system on Thursday morning, including major delays through the Transbay Tube.

BART announced at about 9:30 a.m. that there was a delay from San Francisco to the East Bay because of an equipment problem on the track in the Transbay Tube. Minutes later, the delay was characterized as "major" and affected travelers from San Francisco to the East Bay, San Francisco International Airport, and Millbrae directions.

At 9:43 a.m. BART announced there was no Red Line service between Richmond and Millbrae. Passengers at the Millbrae station were directed to take a shuttle train between SFO and Millbrae and ride the Yellow Line from SFO. Millbrae riders from Richmond were directed to take the Orange/Berryessa train and transfer at MacArthur to the Yellow/SFO train.

By 9:49 a.m., BART said it was recovering from the problems and the system was experiencing residual delays on the San Francisco line in the SFO, Millbrae, and East Bay directions.

There was no immediate word about the nature of the equipment problem the transit agency cited.