BART equipment problem causes major delays; Delays from police activity at multiple stations

BART was recovering from major delays on the system at the start of the afternoon commute Wednesday, following numerous delays for police activity at a number of stations.

The transit agency issued an alert at 2:37 p.m. about the equipment problem which was causing a 10-minute delay at the Powell St. Station on the San Francisco line in the East Bay direction.

By 3:08 p.m., BART reported major delays in Antioch, Richmond, Dublin/Pleasanton and Berryessa directions as it worked to recover from the earlier equipment problem.

Earlier Wednesday, BART also reported numerous delays because of police activity at 24th St. Mission, Castro Valley, South Hayward, Pittburg/Bay Point, Glen Park, Lake Merritt, and Daly City stations.

