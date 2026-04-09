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BART equipment issue near San Bruno causes major delays on Red, Yellow lines

By
Tim Fang
Digital News Producer, CBS Bay Area
Tim Fang is a digital producer at CBS Bay Area. A Bay Area native, Tim has been a part of the CBS Bay Area newsroom for more than two decades and joined the digital staff in 2006.
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Tim Fang

/ CBS San Francisco

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Bay Area Rapid Transit is reporting major delays on two lines Thursday morning due to an equipment issue on the Peninsula.

Shortly after 8:40 a.m., the agency announced an equipment problem on the track near San Bruno led to a major delay on the SFO line in the Antioch, Richmond, SFO and Millbrae directions.

Several minutes later, BART said Red Line service between Richmond and Daly City was limited, along with Yellow Line service between Antioch and Colma. 

Around 9:40 a.m., no train service was running from San Francisco International Airport and San Bruno. A shuttle train was running between Colma and San Bruno and another shuttle train was running between SFO and Millbrae.

The agency did not provide an estimate on when the issue would be resolved.

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