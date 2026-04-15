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BART service recovering after disabled train in San Francisco causes delays

By
Cecilio Padilla
Digital Producer, CBS Sacramento
Cecilio Padilla is a digital producer for CBS Sacramento and a Sacramento-area native who has been covering Northern California for more than a decade.
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Cecilio Padilla,
Tim Fang
Digital News Producer, CBS Bay Area
Tim Fang is a digital producer at CBS Bay Area. A Bay Area native, Tim has been a part of the CBS Bay Area newsroom for more than two decades and joined the digital staff in 2006.
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Tim Fang

/ CBS San Francisco

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Bay Area Rapid Transit said the system is recovering after an issue involving a train in San Francisco led to major delays early Wednesday morning.

Around 5:50 a.m., the agency reported a delay at the 24th St. Mission station in all directions. The issue was being attributed to a disabled train that was on the track between the 16th and 24th Street stations.

For a time, BART said there was no Red Line service between Richmond and Millbrae stations, along with limited Green Line service between Berryessa station in San Jose and MacArthur station in Oakland.

Around 6:30, the agency said a tow train was moving into position to get the disabled train off the trackway. Full service to the system was restored around 6:50 a.m.

Wednesday morning's delays followed major delays during the Tuesday night commute, which stemmed from an equipment issue on the track between 19th Street and MacArthur. It is unclear if Wednesday's problems are related.

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