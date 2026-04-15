BART service recovering after disabled train in San Francisco causes delays

Bay Area Rapid Transit said the system is recovering after an issue involving a train in San Francisco led to major delays early Wednesday morning.

Around 5:50 a.m., the agency reported a delay at the 24th St. Mission station in all directions. The issue was being attributed to a disabled train that was on the track between the 16th and 24th Street stations.

For a time, BART said there was no Red Line service between Richmond and Millbrae stations, along with limited Green Line service between Berryessa station in San Jose and MacArthur station in Oakland.

Around 6:30, the agency said a tow train was moving into position to get the disabled train off the trackway. Full service to the system was restored around 6:50 a.m.

Wednesday morning's delays followed major delays during the Tuesday night commute, which stemmed from an equipment issue on the track between 19th Street and MacArthur. It is unclear if Wednesday's problems are related.