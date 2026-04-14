BART equipment problem causes major delays system wide

A BART equipment problem in Oakland on Tuesday caused a major delay across the transportation agency's entire system, BART said.

Just after 5 p.m., BART said there was an equipment problem on the track between 19th Street and MacArthur, and that it was creating a 20-minute delay on the San Francisco Line in the Millbrae and Daly City directions.

It was soon upgraded to a major delay, and by 6 p.m., BART had notified riders that A/C transit and Muni service were available.

There is a major delay system wide due to an equipment problem on the track between 19th street and MacArthur stations. Bus service is available via A/C Transit bus numbers N/L, S, and O. Muni service is available Embarcadero to Balboa Park stations. — BART Alert (@SFBARTalert) April 15, 2026

Around 6:45 p.m., BART announced it was recovering from the equipment problem, but that there was still a major delay.