BART equipment problem causes major delays system wide
A BART equipment problem in Oakland on Tuesday caused a major delay across the transportation agency's entire system, BART said.
Just after 5 p.m., BART said there was an equipment problem on the track between 19th Street and MacArthur, and that it was creating a 20-minute delay on the San Francisco Line in the Millbrae and Daly City directions.
It was soon upgraded to a major delay, and by 6 p.m., BART had notified riders that A/C transit and Muni service were available.
Around 6:45 p.m., BART announced it was recovering from the equipment problem, but that there was still a major delay.