Watch CBS News
San Francisco & Peninsula News

BART equipment problem causes major delays system wide

By
Jose Fabian
Web Producer, CBS Bay Area
Jose Fabian is a web producer for CBS Bay Area where he reports on local crime, politics and breaking news. He studied political science and journalism at Sacramento State and was born and raised in Northern California.
Read Full Bio
Jose Fabian

/ CBS San Francisco

Add CBS News on Google

A BART equipment problem in Oakland on Tuesday caused a major delay across the transportation agency's entire system, BART said. 

Just after 5 p.m., BART said there was an equipment problem on the track between 19th Street and MacArthur, and that it was creating a 20-minute delay on the San Francisco Line in the Millbrae and Daly City directions. 

It was soon upgraded to a major delay, and by 6 p.m., BART had notified riders that A/C transit and Muni service were available. 

Around 6:45 p.m., BART announced it was recovering from the equipment problem, but that there was still a major delay.

In:

© 2026 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue