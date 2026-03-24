Barricaded suspect in standoff with police in San Francisco's Tenderloin neighborhood

A person was barricaded inside a residence in San Francisco's Tenderloin neighborhood on Tuesday afternoon in a standoff with officers, police said.

The San Francisco Police Department said the situation was happening at the Cadillac Hotel, a historic single-room occupancy building on Eddy Street between Jones and Leavenworth streets. Officers responded to a report of an assault at the hotel at about 2 p.m. and determined that the suspect was barricaded in one of the units, police said.

Crisis negotiators and other specialists also responded and were developing a plan for a peaceful resolution to the standoff, police said. An ambulance and paramedics were also standing by at the hotel.

************AVOID THE AREA****************



Barricaded subject at 380 Eddy. SFPD and SFFD on scene including our TEMS (Tactical Emergency Medical Services). Eddy St. between Leavenworth St. and Jones St. is closed to traffic. #SFFD pic.twitter.com/cQqsqGL3Tx — SAN FRANCISCO FIRE DEPARTMENT MEDIA (@SFFDPIO) March 24, 2026

Members of the public were asked to avoid the area. The San Francisco Fire Department said Eddy Street between Leavenworth and Jones was closed to traffic.

The Cadillac Hotel was built in 1907 and has been listed as a San Francisco Designated Landmark since 1985, becoming the first nonprofit single-room occupancy hotel west of the Mississippi. For decades, it also housed Newman's Gym, one of the oldest boxing facilities in the U.S., where boxers such as Muhammad Ali, George Foreman, Sugar Ray Robinson, and Joe Louis trained.

Today, the hotel provides supportive housing for approximately 160 low-income residents.

In 2015, the hotel became the site for The Tenderloin Museum.