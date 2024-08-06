Balancing act: Slacklining grows in popularity in the Bay Area

The Paris Olympic games have many of us watching as gymnasts like Simone Biles defy gravity on the balance beam, but an activity that similarly promotes balance is gaining momentum in the Bay Area.

It's called slacklining.

On any given Wednesday, in the heart of San Francisco's Potrero Del Sol Park, a unique community comes to life. They're known as slackliners — an eclectic group of people connected by their love for balance, precision and a touch of daring.

"It's taught me just so much about controlling my emotions and not letting anxiety or fear get the better of you," said slacklining veteran Michael Toso.

But don't be fooled by the casual sounding name. This sport is highly addictive.

"Slackening is a metaphor for life. You focus on what's in front of you. You don't really pay attention to what's behind you," Toso said.

Slackling involves walking across a length of nylon webbing strung between two points.

Once a fringe activity known mostly to climbers and acrobats, it found its footing in the bustling city. The sport has been soaring in recent years, as people look for a fun way to connect with nature.

For those looking to step up their game, there's a second form of slacklining called highlining, where people walk a taught line anchored hundreds, even thousands of feet between two cliffs.

A 2022 study done in Poland showed slacklining can help rehabilitate injuries, and significantly improve stability and balance.

Toso insisted anyone can do it. But as we learned the hard way, that might be a bit of a stretch.

Summer Higgins, a slackliner since college, said the secret is to just go with it.

"I think it's the flow state," she said. "There are few things in life that drop your mind into your body so fully as slacklining."

For Toso, it's a form walking meditation.

"You just relax and kind of take a break with each step and it goes from being something that's stressful to something that's inherently peaceful," he said.