Santa Clara County leaders under scrutiny after 8-year-old girl's death

An investigation is underway in East San Jose after an 8-year-old girl died days after she was found critically injured inside a home.

San Jose police said officers were called to a home on Lancelot Lane on May 13 after reports of a child suffering a medical emergency.

Aurora Williams was found unresponsive and taken to a hospital, where authorities said she later died from her injuries.

Investigators have not released details about the nature of the child's injuries. The Santa Clara County Medical Examiner's Office said the cause and manner of death have not been determined.

The case is drawing additional scrutiny because of prior concerns connected to the home. Sean Allen, president of the San Jose-Silicon Valley NAACP, said social services had been called to the residence multiple times.

"Social services have been at the residence more than once, there's been multiple calls," Allen told CBS News Bay Area. "We're told about six or seven calls referencing that specific household and those children. And then there were decisions made to leave the children at the home."

County leaders and the Department of Family and Children's Services have faced criticism in recent months following several high-profile child deaths connected to the system. Earlier this year, multiple county social workers were placed on leave after the death of 2-year-old Jaxon Juarez, a foster child in San Jose.

At a Board of Supervisors meeting Tuesday, social workers expressed frustration over what they described as a lack of meaningful reform.

"We have not seen change by our executive team," said Pa Chang, a Santa Clara County social work supervisor. "We have continued to be talked down to, retaliated against. And when we do speak up on the changes and the reform that we need in order for us to be able to do our job, which is child protection first, we are labeled as difficult, hostile, challenging."

A county spokesperson has said the county is making "all necessary changes to better protect vulnerable children."

Santa Clara County Supervisor Sylvia Arenas has called for giving social workers more authority in decisions to remove children from homes, rather than county attorneys.

"I'm asking for accountability from higher levels of management," Arenas said. "We can't just throw our social workers under the bus. Everybody needs to be accountable for these deaths, and each of the deaths are telling us a different story about what's wrong with our system."

Allen said he believes changes are needed at the top levels of decision-making.

"If we don't have some change at the top, in the decision-making phase, we're going to have the same results," Allen said.

Investigators have not said whether criminal charges are expected.