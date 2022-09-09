Watch CBS News
Man arrested after allegedly torching occupied tent on San Francisco sidewalk; victim suffers severe burns

SAN FRANCISCO -- Police in San Francisco on Monday arrested a suspect in connection with an attempted homicide and arson case.

Lawrence Harmon, 27, of San Francisco, was arrested on suspicion of attempted homicide, arson creating great bodily injury, arson to a structure, two counts of a court-ordered violation, and on a local warrant, according to the San Francisco Police Department.

On Aug. 7 at 8:51 a.m., officers responded to Shotwell and 18th streets for a fire investigation and located personnel from the San Francisco Fire Department at the scene who had extinguished a fire on the sidewalk.

Officers spoke with a 27-year-old victim who said she had an argument with a man and watched as he poured a liquid inside her tent which then started a fire.

The tent was occupied by a second victim, a 25-year-old man who suffered severe burns from the fire.

The second victim was transported to the hospital with injuries that were considered life-threatening.

The suspect then fled the scene as the woman helped extinguish the flames on the second victim.

Investigators were able to identify the suspect as Harmon and obtained a warrant for his arrest.

On Monday, Harmon was located in the area of 13th and Folsom streets, and he was taken into custody without incident, police said.

